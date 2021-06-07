10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/11/21 $126.00 $41.2K 18.9K 41.5K NOK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $6.00 $26.3K 99.4K 12.6K AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/11/21 $81.00 $244.9K 3.8K 5.7K ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/21 $83.50 $681.2K 470 5.1K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/11/21 $725.00 $117.3K 1.7K 5.0K MVIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $30.00 $90.0K 4.5K 2.5K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/11/21 $24.00 $25.8K 1.1K 2.1K JCOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $125.00 $230.0K 2.1K 2.0K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $240.00 $228.6K 6.5K 998 DBX CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/20/21 $25.00 $100.0K 0 810

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 11, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $126.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.2K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 18928 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 41524 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOK (NYSE:NOK), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 1756 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.3K, with a price of $15.0 per contract. There were 99402 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12633 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on June 11, 2021. Parties traded 1952 contract(s) at a $81.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 76 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $244.9K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 3885 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5735 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 11 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3125 contract(s) at a $83.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $681.2K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5112 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 11, 2021. This event was a transfer of 301 contract(s) at a $725.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.3K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 1754 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5078 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MVIS (NASDAQ:MVIS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 4578 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on June 11, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 1166 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JCOM (NASDAQ:JCOM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2000 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $230.0K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 2136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 401 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $228.6K, with a price of $570.0 per contract. There were 6528 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 998 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DBX (NASDAQ:DBX), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 810 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.