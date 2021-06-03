10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/04/21 $600.00 $167.1K 3.5K 32.7K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $77.50 $105.0K 1.5K 27.2K F CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $15.00 $35.7K 73.7K 25.2K WKHS CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/11/21 $20.00 $34.6K 1.3K 20.8K LVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $60.00 $63.1K 25.3K 16.5K TAL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $30.00 $45.0K 7.2K 8.5K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/11/21 $42.00 $44.4K 7.8K 5.7K BBBY PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/04/21 $30.00 $26.7K 2.3K 5.6K GOTU PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $15.00 $42.6K 17.7K 4.4K FSR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/21 $18.00 $68.9K 304 3.1K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 4, 2021. This event was a transfer of 239 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $167.1K, with a price of $695.0 per contract. There were 3519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 32737 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 106 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.0K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 1592 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27201 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.7K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 73726 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25262 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WKHS (NASDAQ:WKHS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 11, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 1385 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20893 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LVS (NYSE:LVS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 43 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 376 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.1K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 25342 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16569 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TAL (NYSE:TAL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 15 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 7238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8560 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on June 11, 2021. This event was a transfer of 257 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 7829 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5711 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on June 4, 2021. This event was a transfer of 382 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 2388 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5652 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOTU (NYSE:GOTU), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 284 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.6K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 17709 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4401 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSR (NYSE:FSR), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 1300 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.9K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3142 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.