10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/04/21 $625.00 $215.0K 3.0K 15.8K PDD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/04/21 $147.00 $26.2K 67 14.5K NIO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/21 $45.00 $86.0K 10.0K 8.2K BABA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/21 $220.00 $500.0K 17.0K 7.8K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/04/21 $75.00 $79.0K 2.7K 2.7K XL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $8.00 $25.8K 4.7K 2.5K WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $140.00 $115.0K 9.7K 2.3K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $15.00 $70.8K 7.1K 2.3K STAY CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $20.00 $60.0K 4.9K 2.3K TAL PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/20/21 $35.00 $130.0K 1.5K 2.0K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 4, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $625.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $215.0K, with a price of $1075.0 per contract. There were 3015 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15847 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PDD (NASDAQ:PDD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on June 4, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $147.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $131.0 per contract. There were 67 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14540 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 17 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.0K, with a price of $430.0 per contract. There were 10066 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $500.0K, with a price of $500.0 per contract. There were 17035 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7875 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on June 4, 2021. Parties traded 247 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $79.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 2723 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2700 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XL (NYSE:XL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 862 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 4767 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2518 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $115.0K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 9737 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 80 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 638 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.8K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 7160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2356 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding STAY (NASDAQ:STAY), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 4973 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2311 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TAL (NYSE:TAL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 80 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $130.0K, with a price of $260.0 per contract. There were 1509 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.