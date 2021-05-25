9 Energy Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Energy sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PBR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $2.5 million 43.7K 10.0K WMB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/20/21 $25.00 $44.7K 6.0K 2.6K VLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $75.00 $58.2K 4.1K 1.7K STNG CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $62.0K 1.5K 1.0K XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $57.50 $27.0K 6.9K 806 OXY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $25.00 $31.9K 2.5K 592 FANG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $45.00 $35.0K 1.1K 500 OVV CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $26.00 $32.0K 669 302 SWN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $4.00 $25.8K 3.5K 226

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For PBR (NYSE:PBR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 605 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 10000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.5 million, with a price of $253.0 per contract. There were 43779 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10001 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WMB (NYSE:WMB), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 249 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.7K, with a price of $180.0 per contract. There were 6098 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2603 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VLO (NYSE:VLO), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 327 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.2K, with a price of $178.0 per contract. There were 4160 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1797 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding STNG (NYSE:STNG), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 241 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.0K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 1570 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1009 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XOM (NYSE:XOM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $57.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.0K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 6943 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 806 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OXY (NYSE:OXY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 228 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.9K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 2507 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 592 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FANG (NASDAQ:FANG), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.0K, with a price of $70.0 per contract. There were 1108 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OVV (NYSE:OVV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 669 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 302 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SWN (NYSE:SWN), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.8K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 3594 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 226 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.