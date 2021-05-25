10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/28/21 $127.00 $69.5K 17.7K 19.3K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/28/21 $78.50 $33.5K 2.2K 4.8K SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $240.00 $68.7K 8.3K 1.1K V CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $235.00 $54.0K 8.3K 1.1K MSFT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $230.00 $29.8K 18.3K 940 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $72.50 $44.2K 6.5K 823 DDOG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $95.00 $160.4K 1.0K 727 MVIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/16/21 $22.00 $67.8K 513 521 VNET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $26.00 $39.7K 5.4K 259 TDC CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $47.50 $29.0K 384 210

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 28, 2021. Parties traded 644 contract(s) at a $127.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.5K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 17754 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19344 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 28, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $78.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.5K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 2270 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4896 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SQ (NYSE:SQ), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.7K, with a price of $344.0 per contract. There were 8383 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 235 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.0K, with a price of $230.0 per contract. There were 8378 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 360 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.8K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 18350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 940 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 253 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.2K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 6545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 823 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DDOG (NASDAQ:DDOG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $160.4K, with a price of $399.0 per contract. There were 1094 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 727 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MVIS (NASDAQ:MVIS), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 52 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 499 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.8K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 513 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VNET (NASDAQ:VNET), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 248 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.7K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 5470 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 259 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TDC (NYSE:TDC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 24 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 384 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.