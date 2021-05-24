10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/28/21 $126.00 $30.4K 5.5K 17.8K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/28/21 $250.00 $80.0K 11.1K 11.2K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/28/21 $77.50 $32.1K 2.3K 4.3K OUST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $12.50 $66.2K 2 1.7K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/28/21 $110.00 $943.0K 4.4K 1.3K FUBO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $22.00 $38.9K 87 1.2K TSM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/21 $105.00 $67.3K 12.2K 1.1K INFY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $20.00 $39.3K 2.5K 704 RIOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/28/21 $26.00 $106.8K 580 689 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/25/21 $275.00 $54.6K 217 555

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 28, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $126.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.4K, with a price of $76.0 per contract. There were 5577 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17860 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 28, 2021. Parties traded 310 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $80.0K, with a price of $258.0 per contract. There were 11192 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11285 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 28, 2021. This event was a transfer of 295 contract(s) at a $77.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $109.0 per contract. There were 2363 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4359 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding OUST (NYSE:OUST), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 1651 contract(s) at a $12.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $66.2K, with a price of $40.0 per contract. There were 2 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1702 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on May 28, 2021. Parties traded 410 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $943.0K, with a price of $2300.0 per contract. There were 4446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.9K, with a price of $193.0 per contract. There were 87 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1232 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSM (NYSE:TSM), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 1003 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.3K, with a price of $67.0 per contract. There were 12203 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1168 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INFY (NYSE:INFY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 606 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 202 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.3K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 2501 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 704 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 28, 2021. This event was a transfer of 375 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.8K, with a price of $285.0 per contract. There were 580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 689 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 32 day(s) on June 25, 2021. This event was a transfer of 215 contract(s) at a $275.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.6K, with a price of $254.0 per contract. There were 217 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.