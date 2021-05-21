8 Industrials Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Industrials sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $235.00 $248.1K 8.0K 2.2K UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/17/21 $50.00 $1.3 million 2.9K 1.5K AAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $22.00 $122.5K 27.0K 1.0K CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $240.00 $209.5K 5.1K 1.0K CBAT PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $5.00 $44.8K 2.2K 765 RTX PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $80.00 $26.0K 8.6K 445 LYFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $40.00 $279.4K 222 210 SBLK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $23.00 $78.0K 51 200

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 288 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 25 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $248.1K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 8053 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 119 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 1500 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.3 million, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 2934 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 28 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 742 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.5K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 27045 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1094 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 388 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $209.5K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 5153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1056 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CBAT (NASDAQ:CBAT), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.8K, with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 2273 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 765 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RTX (NYSE:RTX), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 8623 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 207 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $279.4K, with a price of $1350.0 per contract. There were 222 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 210 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBLK (NASDAQ:SBLK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 91 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 51 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.