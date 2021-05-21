10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/28/21 $130.00 $150.1K 31.5K 37.6K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $600.00 $58.3K 9.8K 35.3K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/04/21 $83.00 $327.7K 10.3K 9.4K MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/04/21 $76.00 $274.8K 54 7.0K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/28/21 $250.00 $25.1K 6.5K 6.3K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $21.00 $29.3K 1.6K 4.5K SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/25/21 $205.00 $205.0K 262 1.2K CRWD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/04/21 $180.00 $42.0K 315 461 QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/11/21 $126.00 $46.4K 79 370 RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $29.00 $42.0K 428 284

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 28, 2021. Parties traded 4827 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 55 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.1K, with a price of $31.0 per contract. There were 31564 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37682 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.3K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 9835 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on June 4, 2021. This event was a transfer of 8858 contract(s) at a $83.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $327.7K, with a price of $37.0 per contract. There were 10358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9445 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on June 4, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3196 contract(s) at a $76.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $274.8K, with a price of $86.0 per contract. There were 54 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7020 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 28, 2021. This event was a transfer of 255 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 6572 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6389 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 813 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $36.0 per contract. There were 1610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4578 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 35 day(s) on June 25, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $205.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $205.0K, with a price of $1025.0 per contract. There were 262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRWD (NASDAQ:CRWD), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 14 day(s) on June 4, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $180.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 461 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on June 11, 2021. Parties traded 236 contract(s) at a $126.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.4K, with a price of $197.0 per contract. There were 79 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $29.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 428 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 284 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

