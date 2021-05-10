10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $257.50 $34.5K 16.6K 9.6K IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $150.00 $27.7K 3.5K 6.2K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/14/21 $76.50 $28.2K 288 2.6K ADI PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $140.00 $62.1K 780 2.0K MGI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $10.00 $50.0K 4.7K 1.7K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $55.00 $26.0K 37.6K 1.5K AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/14/21 $128.00 $39.0K 262 1.4K MARA CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/14/21 $23.00 $126.0K 6 1.2K AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/16/22 $250.00 $38.3K 32.5K 467 TRMB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $80.00 $73.5K 104 380

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 367 contract(s) at a $257.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.5K, with a price of $94.0 per contract. There were 16665 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9631 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding IBM (NYSE:IBM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.7K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 3523 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6264 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 14, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $76.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.2K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 288 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2682 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ADI (NASDAQ:ADI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 39 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 303 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $62.1K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 780 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2016 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGI (NASDAQ:MGI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 102 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 4720 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1775 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 37681 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1599 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 14, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $128.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 262 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1422 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on May 14, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $23.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $126.0K, with a price of $630.0 per contract. There were 6 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1202 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 494 day(s) on September 16, 2022. Parties traded 297 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.3K, with a price of $129.0 per contract. There were 32535 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TRMB (NASDAQ:TRMB), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 39 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 104 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 380 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

