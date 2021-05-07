10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $136.00 $177.0K 6.9K 17.7K AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/14/21 $80.00 $41.8K 8.5K 12.8K CSCO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $35.00 $617.1K 13.0K 8.8K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/14/21 $260.00 $26.2K 5.4K 8.6K NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $79.00 $217.5K 5.1K 2.8K AMAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $140.00 $444.0K 7.1K 2.4K TWLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $315.00 $61.4K 2.0K 1.4K VNT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $35.00 $100.0K 960 1.0K CREE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/11/21 $103.00 $118.7K 0 694 NOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/14/21 $505.00 $117.6K 111 659

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $136.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $177.0K, with a price of $59.0 per contract. There were 6974 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 14, 2021. Parties traded 389 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 8567 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12842 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 259 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 330 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $617.1K, with a price of $1870.0 per contract. There were 13054 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8825 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 14, 2021. This event was a transfer of 479 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 5429 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8672 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NET (NYSE:NET), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $79.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $217.5K, with a price of $87.0 per contract. There were 5158 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2867 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $444.0K, with a price of $222.0 per contract. There were 7147 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2493 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TWLO (NYSE:TWLO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 337 contract(s) at a $315.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $61.4K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 2004 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1413 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VNT (NYSE:VNT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 960 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1002 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CREE (NASDAQ:CREE), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on June 11, 2021. Parties traded 383 contract(s) at a $103.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.7K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 694 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOW (NYSE:NOW), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 14, 2021. Parties traded 552 contract(s) at a $505.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.6K, with a price of $214.0 per contract. There were 111 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 659 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.