10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $129.00 $33.9K 2.0K 37.8K NUAN PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $50.00 $46.9K 18.1K 8.9K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $250.00 $605.0K 35.4K 6.5K WDC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $110.00 $25.1K 131 6.0K AMD PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/17/22 $70.00 $422.5K 8.9K 3.9K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $80.00 $390.0K 14.9K 2.8K MARA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $33.00 $31.5K 321 2.3K INFY PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $17.00 $187.5K 4.3K 1.5K CRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/21 $250.00 $43.7K 9.2K 911 AMAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $138.00 $108.9K 246 868

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on May 7, 2021. This event was a transfer of 441 contract(s) at a $129.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.9K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 2023 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37818 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NUAN (NASDAQ:NUAN), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 17 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 3754 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $12.5 per contract. There were 18131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8908 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 45 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $605.0K, with a price of $605.0 per contract. There were 35452 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6581 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 262 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 211 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.1K, with a price of $119.0 per contract. There were 131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6023 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 409 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $422.5K, with a price of $845.0 per contract. There were 8906 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3943 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $390.0K, with a price of $156.0 per contract. There were 14921 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2874 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on May 7, 2021. Parties traded 210 contract(s) at a $33.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 321 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2390 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INFY (NYSE:INFY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 262 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1500 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $187.5K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 4377 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 45 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 263 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 9227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 911 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 17 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 857 contract(s) at a $138.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 53 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $108.9K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 246 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 868 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.