10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/30/21 $700.00 $169.3K 13.4K 89.6K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $40.00 $40.0K 9.9K 14.7K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/17/21 $14.00 $50.9K 74.8K 8.9K ARVL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/21/21 $10.00 $2.4 million 124 6.0K QS CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $50.00 $250.0K 9.5K 5.5K RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $435.0K 7.0K 4.0K GM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $60.00 $59.0K 27.0K 2.0K GME CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/07/21 $200.00 $119.5K 5.7K 1.6K RSI CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $15.00 $75.0K 5.5K 1.5K M PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $16.00 $100.0K 2.7K 1.3K

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 224 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $169.3K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 13481 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89633 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 7, 2021. This event was a transfer of 255 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $157.0 per contract. There were 9922 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14751 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 140 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1085 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.9K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 74870 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8912 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ARVL (NASDAQ:ARVL), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.4 million, with a price of $821.0 per contract. There were 124 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6030 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QS (NYSE:QS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 21 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 2500 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $250.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 9545 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5514 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RCL (NYSE:RCL), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 630 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 3000 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $435.0K, with a price of $145.0 per contract. There were 7007 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4008 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.0K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 27000 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GME (NYSE:GME), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on May 7, 2021. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $119.5K, with a price of $585.0 per contract. There were 5736 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1616 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RSI (NYSE:RSI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 5570 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1506 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 21 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1250 contract(s) at a $16.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.0K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 2763 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1331 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.