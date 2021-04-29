 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2021 12:40pm   Comments
Share:

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/30/21 $710.00 $34.3K 4.6K 20.4K
NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/30/21 $43.00 $40.0K 11.7K 8.9K
F CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $12.00 $25.4K 126.8K 8.0K
DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $75.00 $69.0K 411 2.0K
GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $59.00 $42.3K 3.1K 2.0K
CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $553.4K 13.4K 1.8K
OSTK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/30/21 $75.00 $34.0K 153 823
DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $150.00 $269.6K 72 458
DKS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $80.00 $38.1K 63 456
RIDE PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/30/21 $11.50 $58.4K 2.1K 400

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 409 contract(s) at a $710.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 4682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20411 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1153 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 11737 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8905 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 267 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 126863 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8086 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 411 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2097 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 7, 2021. Parties traded 642 contract(s) at a $59.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 3132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2046 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 631 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 675 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $553.4K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 13455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1826 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OSTK (NASDAQ:OSTK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 823 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH (NYSE:DASH), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 7, 2021. Parties traded 278 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $269.6K, with a price of $970.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKS (NYSE:DKS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 7, 2021. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 63 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 456 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIDE (NASDAQ:RIDE), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 30, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.4K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 2179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology
- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.
- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.
- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.
- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.

 

Related Articles (CCL + DASH)

Ant, Uber-Backed Indian Food Delivery Startup Zomato Sets For $1.1B US IPO
Time100 Most Influential Companies: What 61 Publicly Traded Companies Are On The Inaugural List?
DoorDash Adjusts Pricing Scheme, Lowering Some Costs For Restaurants
Why DoorDash's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Major US Crypto Exchange Gemini Launches MasterCard Credit Card With Rewards
DoorDash Announces New Pricing Structure For Restaurants
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AUOAOptions

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com