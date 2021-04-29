10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/30/21 $710.00 $34.3K 4.6K 20.4K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/30/21 $43.00 $40.0K 11.7K 8.9K F CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $12.00 $25.4K 126.8K 8.0K DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/21 $75.00 $69.0K 411 2.0K GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $59.00 $42.3K 3.1K 2.0K CCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $25.00 $553.4K 13.4K 1.8K OSTK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/30/21 $75.00 $34.0K 153 823 DASH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $150.00 $269.6K 72 458 DKS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $80.00 $38.1K 63 456 RIDE PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/30/21 $11.50 $58.4K 2.1K 400

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 409 contract(s) at a $710.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.3K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 4682 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20411 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NIO (NYSE:NIO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1153 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.0K, with a price of $35.0 per contract. There were 11737 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8905 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 267 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $127.0 per contract. There were 126863 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8086 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 50 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $69.0K, with a price of $69.0 per contract. There were 411 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2097 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 7, 2021. Parties traded 642 contract(s) at a $59.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $66.0 per contract. There were 3132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2046 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 631 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 675 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $553.4K, with a price of $820.0 per contract. There were 13455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1826 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OSTK (NASDAQ:OSTK), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 153 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 823 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH (NYSE:DASH), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 7, 2021. Parties traded 278 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $269.6K, with a price of $970.0 per contract. There were 72 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 458 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKS (NYSE:DKS), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on May 7, 2021. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.1K, with a price of $85.0 per contract. There were 63 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 456 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIDE (NASDAQ:RIDE), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 30, 2021. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $11.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.4K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 2179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 400 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.