10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/07/21 $140.00 $95.2K 42.9K 56.5K MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/07/21 $255.00 $150.3K 3.6K 14.0K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/30/21 $83.00 $39.0K 4.5K 4.7K QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $136.00 $46.3K 886 2.6K WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/30/21 $72.50 $48.0K 4.0K 1.7K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $92.50 $312.4K 8.0K 1.7K INTC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $47.50 $604.5K 6.7K 1.3K SQ PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $220.00 $133.0K 5.6K 1.1K SNOW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/30/21 $225.00 $30.0K 902 688 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/30/21 $607.50 $78.0K 195 374

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 7, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2886 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 57 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.2K, with a price of $33.0 per contract. There were 42910 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 8 day(s) on May 7, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1083 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $150.3K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 3654 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 14063 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 30, 2021. Parties traded 550 contract(s) at a $83.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.0K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 4598 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4738 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 22 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 274 contract(s) at a $136.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.3K, with a price of $169.0 per contract. There were 886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2641 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 30, 2021. Parties traded 276 contract(s) at a $72.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.0K, with a price of $174.0 per contract. There were 4014 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1799 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 113 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 584 contract(s) at a $92.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $312.4K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 8041 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1796 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 631 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1300 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $604.5K, with a price of $465.0 per contract. There were 6737 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1303 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 22 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 341 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 50 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $133.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 5617 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1118 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SNOW (NYSE:SNOW), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 902 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 688 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 30, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $607.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $390.0 per contract. There were 195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 374 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.