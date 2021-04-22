9 Industrials Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $12.00 $45.4K 631 11.1K UBER PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $52.50 $4.4 million 1.5K 4.5K UAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $52.00 $35.5K 3.9K 2.4K PLUG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $25.00 $175.9K 1.9K 1.4K AAL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/23/21 $22.00 $107.0K 2.6K 1.2K GE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $12.00 $101.6K 147.4K 1.1K HON PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/23/21 $230.00 $46.5K 141 674 FCEL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $7.00 $43.2K 4.0K 337 GNRC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $330.00 $1.1 million 224 250

• Regarding NKLA (NASDAQ:NKLA), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 23, 2021. Parties traded 798 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.4K, with a price of $57.0 per contract. There were 631 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11115 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 638 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 4500 contract(s) at a $52.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $4.4 million, with a price of $995.0 per contract. There were 1575 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 23, 2021. Parties traded 582 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 3966 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2440 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 57 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 345 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $175.9K, with a price of $510.0 per contract. There were 1931 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1496 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAL (NASDAQ:AAL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on April 23, 2021. Parties traded 776 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $107.0K, with a price of $138.0 per contract. There were 2617 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GE (NYSE:GE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 274 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 400 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $101.6K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 147446 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1169 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HON (NYSE:HON), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.5K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 674 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FCEL (NASDAQ:FCEL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 274 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 262 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.2K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 4010 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 337 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GNRC (NYSE:GNRC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 274 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $4465.0 per contract. There were 224 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.