10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/23/21 $133.00 $83.5K 21.8K 59.9K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/23/21 $257.50 $32.8K 5.1K 9.0K MARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/23/21 $34.00 $45.1K 1.4K 4.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/30/21 $82.00 $55.4K 3.5K 2.9K IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $145.00 $238.0K 12.6K 2.8K QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $155.00 $207.5K 2.6K 2.5K INTC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $95.00 $287.1K 7.2K 1.1K V PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $220.00 $330.0K 1.7K 1.0K ENTG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/20/21 $100.00 $489.3K 28 910 ORCL PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/16/21 $75.00 $127.3K 112 847

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 781 contract(s) at a $133.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.5K, with a price of $107.0 per contract. There were 21886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 59926 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 353 contract(s) at a $257.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.8K, with a price of $93.0 per contract. There were 5139 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9087 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on April 23, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $34.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.1K, with a price of $226.0 per contract. There were 1434 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4014 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.4K, with a price of $277.0 per contract. There were 3552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2907 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM (NYSE:IBM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 58 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $238.0K, with a price of $238.0 per contract. There were 12636 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2856 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2500 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $207.5K, with a price of $83.0 per contract. There were 2649 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2556 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 639 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 1100 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $287.1K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 7268 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 30 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $330.0K, with a price of $330.0 per contract. There were 1752 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1030 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENTG (NASDAQ:ENTG), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 121 day(s) on August 20, 2021. This event was a transfer of 910 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $489.3K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 910 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 86 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 450 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $127.3K, with a price of $283.0 per contract. There were 112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 847 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.