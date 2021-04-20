10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LVS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $60.00 $53.7K 11.3K 3.3K LI PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $1.6 million 4.2K 3.2K CCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $22.50 $89.1K 21.2K 3.0K DKNG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $55.00 $58.4K 720 2.4K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/30/21 $36.50 $48.6K 1.6K 1.6K HD PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/14/21 $322.50 $268.4K 95 1.2K KSS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $60.00 $44.6K 2.0K 778 FSR CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/23/21 $10.00 $57.8K 119 532 EXPE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $230.00 $209.0K 292 510 WYNN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $80.00 $32.1K 296 457

• Regarding LVS (NYSE:LVS), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 31 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 225 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.7K, with a price of $239.0 per contract. There were 11310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3326 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For LI (NASDAQ:LI), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 276 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 3250 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.6 million, with a price of $503.0 per contract. There were 4265 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CCL (NYSE:CCL), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 276 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $89.1K, with a price of $297.0 per contract. There were 21285 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3071 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 23, 2021. Parties traded 506 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.4K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 720 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2486 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on April 30, 2021. Parties traded 227 contract(s) at a $36.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.6K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 1674 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1659 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HD (NYSE:HD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on May 14, 2021. Parties traded 440 contract(s) at a $322.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $268.4K, with a price of $610.0 per contract. There were 95 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1247 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For KSS (NYSE:KSS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 31 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $223.0 per contract. There were 2068 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 778 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSR (NYSE:FSR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.8K, with a price of $289.0 per contract. There were 119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 532 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 213 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 406 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $209.0K, with a price of $515.0 per contract. There were 292 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 510 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WYNN (NASDAQ:WYNN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 150 day(s) on September 17, 2021. Parties traded 220 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $146.0 per contract. There were 296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 457 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.