10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $135.00 $63.8K 75.8K 119.1K MSFT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/23/21 $260.00 $33.2K 8.2K 9.2K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $55.00 $46.8K 22.2K 3.4K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/23/21 $79.00 $40.8K 1.2K 2.8K CSCO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $55.00 $37.1K 28.7K 1.2K PSFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $14.00 $30.5K 235 811 ORCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/21 $82.50 $38.5K 1.8K 653 STX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $80.00 $67.1K 813 542 AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $129.00 $95.9K 1.0K 538 FSLY PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/17/21 $60.00 $377.0K 5.0K 529

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 523 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.8K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 75841 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 119143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $166.0 per contract. There were 8227 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 59 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.8K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 22264 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3442 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $79.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.8K, with a price of $136.0 per contract. There were 1232 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2883 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 677 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.1K, with a price of $54.0 per contract. There were 28760 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1257 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PSFE (NYSE:PSFE), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.5K, with a price of $61.0 per contract. There were 235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 811 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 59 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 212 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.5K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 1828 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 653 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding STX (NASDAQ:STX), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 23, 2021. Parties traded 540 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 38 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.1K, with a price of $124.0 per contract. There were 813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 542 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 23, 2021. Parties traded 468 contract(s) at a $129.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.9K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 1054 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 538 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FSLY (NYSE:FSLY), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 150 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 520 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $377.0K, with a price of $725.0 per contract. There were 5067 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 529 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.