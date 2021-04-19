10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/23/21 $800.00 $51.6K 25.8K 35.1K DRI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/16/21 $155.00 $139.2K 6.8K 9.2K MAT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $21.00 $53.8K 126 1.8K JD PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $80.00 $134.0K 4.6K 1.1K NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $35.00 $144.0K 12.5K 1.1K ELY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $31.00 $84.4K 2.0K 1.0K DASH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/23/21 $150.00 $179.7K 112 814 BBBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $28.00 $263.6K 41 676 DKNG PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $55.00 $302.2K 1.6K 349 GNTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 05/21/21 $37.50 $44.4K 157 310

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 202 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.6K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 25872 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 35124 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DRI (NYSE:DRI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 88 day(s) on July 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 211 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 48 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $139.2K, with a price of $660.0 per contract. There were 6889 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9282 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MAT (NASDAQ:MAT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 721 contract(s) at a $21.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.8K, with a price of $74.0 per contract. There were 126 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1894 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding JD (NASDAQ:JD), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $134.0K, with a price of $536.0 per contract. There were 4633 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.0K, with a price of $288.0 per contract. There were 12577 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1119 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ELY (NYSE:ELY), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 1010 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.4K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 2086 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1018 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DASH (NYSE:DASH), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on April 23, 2021. Parties traded 229 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $179.7K, with a price of $785.0 per contract. There were 112 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 814 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BBBY (NASDAQ:BBBY), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 60 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 659 contract(s) at a $28.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $263.6K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 41 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 676 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 277 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 292 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $302.2K, with a price of $1035.0 per contract. There were 1688 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 349 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GNTX (NASDAQ:GNTX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 32 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 946 contract(s) at a $37.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.4K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 157 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 310 contract(s) were bought and sold.

