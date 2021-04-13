10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $800.00 $75.0K 43.7K 44.1K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $40.00 $30.2K 36.2K 33.7K M PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $15.00 $106.4K 471 2.7K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $15.00 $30.7K 92.5K 1.9K DKNG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 05/21/21 $75.00 $1.4 million 2.4K 1.6K RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $33.2K 4.4K 1.6K GSX CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $26.00 $35.6K 450 1.2K SGMS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $50.00 $95.5K 331 1.2K CZR CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/21 $105.00 $351.9K 1.8K 741 GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $50.00 $38.2K 12.3K 679

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $800.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $75.0K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 43757 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 44121 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 1008 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 36291 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 33761 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For M (NYSE:M), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 647 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 304 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 193 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $106.4K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 471 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2728 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 283 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 307 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 92504 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1935 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 38 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 860 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 76 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $1695.0 per contract. There were 2417 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1682 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RCL (NYSE:RCL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 647 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 220 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.2K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 4477 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1627 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GSX (NYSE:GSX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 356 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.6K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 450 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1287 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SGMS (NASDAQ:SGMS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 707 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.5K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 331 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CZR (NASDAQ:CZR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 741 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $351.9K, with a price of $475.0 per contract. There were 1864 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 741 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 420 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $91.0 per contract. There were 12358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 679 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.