10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $135.00 $27.5K 113.4K 93.6K INTC PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/30/21 $60.00 $262.2K 957 9.3K NUAN CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $47.00 $156.0K 12.0K 9.1K MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/21 $25.00 $1.3 million 16.5K 6.0K WDC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/16/21 $67.50 $276.7K 14.7K 5.5K CSCO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $42.50 $111.0K 16.7K 3.0K SABR PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $14.00 $235.2K 27 1.4K FUBO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $20.00 $28.0K 4.7K 827 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $220.00 $266.6K 7.3K 543 SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/23/21 $230.00 $1.6 million 2.1K 533

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 113402 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 93649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 17 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3693 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $262.2K, with a price of $71.0 per contract. There were 957 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9342 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NUAN (NASDAQ:NUAN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 38 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $156.0K, with a price of $520.0 per contract. There were 12096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9133 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.3 million, with a price of $6730.0 per contract. There were 16516 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6050 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding WDC (NASDAQ:WDC), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on July 16, 2021. Parties traded 359 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 37 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $276.7K, with a price of $770.0 per contract. There were 14711 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5597 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 283 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 716 contract(s) at a $42.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $111.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 16746 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3016 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SABR (NASDAQ:SABR), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 185 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 1400 contract(s) at a $14.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $235.2K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 27 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 4777 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 827 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 225 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $266.6K, with a price of $1185.0 per contract. There were 7396 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 543 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 10 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 402 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.6 million, with a price of $4030.0 per contract. There were 2121 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 533 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.