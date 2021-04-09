10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/09/21 $131.00 $27.4K 26.5K 97.8K FUBO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/09/21 $24.00 $28.4K 3.6K 37.7K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $255.00 $55.4K 17.7K 10.3K INTC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 04/16/21 $67.50 $73.5K 28.6K 4.1K EBON CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $5.00 $56.4K 6.0K 3.4K AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $82.00 $48.5K 1.5K 2.7K UPLD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/21/21 $45.00 $47.3K 0 1.0K MU PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 04/16/21 $95.00 $77.0K 1.6K 1.0K SQ CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/30/21 $295.00 $128.0K 185 860 TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/23/21 $123.00 $78.5K 455 555

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 491 contract(s) at a $131.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.4K, with a price of $56.0 per contract. There were 26517 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 97850 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUBO (NYSE:FUBO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 505 contract(s) at a $24.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 3621 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37737 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.4K, with a price of $277.0 per contract. There were 17706 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 603 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.5K, with a price of $122.0 per contract. There were 28603 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4174 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EBON (NASDAQ:EBON), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 419 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.4K, with a price of $135.0 per contract. There were 6001 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3412 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on April 16, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $82.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.5K, with a price of $97.0 per contract. There were 1590 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2750 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UPLD (NASDAQ:UPLD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 42 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 220 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.3K, with a price of $215.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1067 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MU (NASDAQ:MU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 453 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.0K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 1645 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1017 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on April 30, 2021. This event was a transfer of 400 contract(s) at a $295.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $128.0K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 185 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 860 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 14 day(s) on April 23, 2021. This event was a transfer of 218 contract(s) at a $123.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.5K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 455 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.