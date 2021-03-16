10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $60.00 $52.6K 52.2K 15.0K ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $220.00 $35.9K 3.8K 5.1K NCLH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $40.00 $434.0K 8.3K 4.3K JD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $85.00 $116.4K 11.1K 3.1K MCD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/19/21 $220.00 $28.0K 16.9K 2.5K AYRO CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $10.00 $28.6K 8.8K 841 TSLA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $900.00 $495.5K 3.1K 803 NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/21 $40.00 $298.7K 11.8K 616 BBY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $90.00 $117.8K 284 604 NLS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $20.00 $48.2K 4.5K 586

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 272 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.6K, with a price of $193.0 per contract. There were 52267 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15032 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 303 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 73 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.9K, with a price of $123.0 per contract. There were 3828 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5154 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NCLH (NYSE:NCLH), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 94 day(s) on June 18, 2021. This event was a transfer of 2321 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $434.0K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 8348 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4355 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For JD (NASDAQ:JD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 533 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 43 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.4K, with a price of $219.0 per contract. There were 11191 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3135 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MCD (NYSE:MCD), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 355 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $79.0 per contract. There were 16993 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2516 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AYRO (NASDAQ:AYRO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 66 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 372 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.6K, with a price of $77.0 per contract. There were 8858 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 841 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 66 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $900.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $495.5K, with a price of $2460.0 per contract. There were 3106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 803 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 94 day(s) on June 18, 2021. Parties traded 569 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $298.7K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 11806 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 616 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBY (NYSE:BBY), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 311 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $117.8K, with a price of $590.0 per contract. There were 284 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 604 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NLS (NYSE:NLS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 3 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 219 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 32 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $48.2K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 4552 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 586 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.