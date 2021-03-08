10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/12/21 $120.00 $28.7K 11.7K 64.7K TSM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 05/21/21 $115.00 $152.2K 3 6.3K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/19/21 $80.00 $32.0K 10.4K 6.2K SABR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/16/21 $17.00 $105.1K 3.2K 4.6K NNDM CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/21/21 $15.00 $42.8K 11.0K 4.1K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/12/21 $84.00 $110.7K 403 3.1K NOK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/17/21 $3.50 $59.8K 44 1.6K MGI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/20/21 $4.00 $525.3K 24 1.5K V PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/19/21 $215.00 $194.0K 1.2K 1.2K CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $220.00 $43.4K 12.3K 1.2K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.7K, with a price of $143.0 per contract. There were 11737 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 64705 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 74 day(s) on May 21, 2021. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.2K, with a price of $750.0 per contract. There were 3 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6377 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $128.0 per contract. There were 10447 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SABR (NASDAQ:SABR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 39 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.1K, with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 3254 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4651 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NNDM (NASDAQ:NNDM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 74 day(s) on May 21, 2021. Parties traded 343 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.8K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 11031 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4176 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 12, 2021. Parties traded 1027 contract(s) at a $84.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 60 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $110.7K, with a price of $108.0 per contract. There were 403 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3114 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOK (NYSE:NOK), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 193 day(s) on September 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 766 contract(s) at a $3.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.8K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 44 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1682 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MGI (NASDAQ:MGI), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 165 day(s) on August 20, 2021. Parties traded 1501 contract(s) at a $4.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $525.3K, with a price of $350.0 per contract. There were 24 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a put option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $215.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $194.0K, with a price of $194.0 per contract. There were 1263 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1237 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRM (NYSE:CRM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 11 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.4K, with a price of $217.0 per contract. There were 12339 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1211 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.