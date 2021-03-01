10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/05/21 $65.00 $68.0K 4.5K 17.0K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/05/21 $45.00 $49.3K 9.0K 4.8K TSLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/05/21 $680.00 $208.7K 3.1K 4.7K FSR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/05/21 $26.00 $53.7K 1.3K 4.2K BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $260.00 $364.0K 34.7K 4.0K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/05/21 $11.00 $30.7K 4.9K 1.0K PRTY CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $8.00 $60.0K 1.1K 840 GME PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/05/21 $110.00 $499.3K 640 649 SBUX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $70.00 $1.1 million 8.0K 613 MAT CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/16/21 $20.00 $31.0K 7.9K 612

• Regarding DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 5, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $68.0K, with a price of $340.0 per contract. There were 4563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17083 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 5, 2021. Parties traded 445 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.3K, with a price of $111.0 per contract. There were 9051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4829 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $680.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $208.7K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 3125 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4725 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FSR (NYSE:FSR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 5, 2021. Parties traded 320 contract(s) at a $26.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.7K, with a price of $168.0 per contract. There were 1302 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4231 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on March 19, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $364.0K, with a price of $182.0 per contract. There were 34739 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4021 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on March 5, 2021. Parties traded 299 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.7K, with a price of $103.0 per contract. There were 4999 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1060 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PRTY (NYSE:PRTY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on March 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 600 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 1163 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 840 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GME (NYSE:GME), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on March 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 220 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $499.3K, with a price of $2270.0 per contract. There were 640 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 649 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 326 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.1 million, with a price of $3990.0 per contract. There were 8040 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 613 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MAT (NASDAQ:MAT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 46 day(s) on April 16, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 7916 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 612 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more about unusual options activity.