10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of unusual options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/29/21 $25.00 $31.2K 4.9K 92.3K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/29/21 $140.00 $219.2K 76.1K 90.9K NOK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $10.00 $37.0K 232.0K 53.2K NNDM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $20.00 $43.4K 8.7K 11.5K MSFT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $220.00 $327.2K 31.1K 5.2K AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/19/21 $100.00 $110.0K 51.8K 3.7K NVDA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/29/21 $500.00 $33.6K 2.7K 1.9K ORCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $40.00 $157.5K 2.2K 1.5K MGI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/19/21 $7.00 $48.0K 3.3K 1.3K MA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/05/21 $330.00 $172.3K 76 1.2K

• For BB (NYSE:BB), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 203 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $31.2K on this trade with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 4929 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 92323 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 400 contract(s) at a $140.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $219.2K on this trade with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 76177 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 90939 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NOK (NYSE:NOK), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 361 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 588 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $37.0K on this trade with a price of $63.0 per contract. There were 232018 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 53282 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NNDM (NASDAQ:NNDM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 25 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 260 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $43.4K on this trade with a price of $167.0 per contract. There were 8740 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 11561 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 238 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $327.2K on this trade with a price of $1375.0 per contract. There were 31195 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5219 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on March 19, 2021. A trader bought 200 contract(s) at a $100.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $110.0K on this trade with a price of $550.0 per contract. There were 51845 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3720 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on January 29, 2021. A trader bought 300 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $33.6K on this trade with a price of $112.0 per contract. There were 2791 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1994 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ORCL (NYSE:ORCL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 361 day(s) on January 21, 2022. A trader bought 1500 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. The trader or institution spent $157.5K on this trade with a price of $105.0 per contract. There were 2283 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1500 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MGI (NASDAQ:MGI), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on February 19, 2021. A trader bought 800 contract(s) at a $7.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $48.0K on this trade with a price of $60.0 per contract. There were 3362 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1343 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MA (NYSE:MA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 11 day(s) on February 5, 2021. A trader bought 256 contract(s) at a $330.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The trader or institution spent $172.3K on this trade with a price of $670.0 per contract. There were 76 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

