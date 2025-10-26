Each week, Benzinga's Stock Whisper Index uses a combination of proprietary data and pattern recognition to showcase five stocks that are just under the surface and deserve attention.

Investors are constantly on the hunt for undervalued, under-followed and emerging stocks. With countless methods available to retail traders, the challenge often lies in sifting through the abundance of information to uncover new opportunities and understand why certain stocks should be of interest.

Here's a look at the Benzinga Stock Whisper Index for the week ending October 24:

Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT): The semiconductor company saw strong interest from readers during the week with several recent price target increases from analysts. Barclays maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $170 to $250, while Mizuho maintained a Neutral rating and raised the price target from $175 to $215. The company recently announced a global workforce reduction that will lower its employee count by around 4%. The move is meant to help the company for future growth and comes ahead of fourth-quarter financial results, which are expected in November. The quarter could include one-time charges between $160 million and $180 million from the workforce changes. Applied Materials shares trade near all-time highs and are up around 40% year-to-date in 2025.

Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS): The semiconductor company makes this week's Stock Whisper Index with the stock trading at 25-year highs. The company is set to report third-quarter financial results on Monday, Oct. 27. Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of 63 cents, up from 51 cents per share in last year's third quarter. Analysts expect the company to report quarterly revenue of $175.43 million, up from $146.77 million in last year's third quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in three straight quarters and seven of the last 10 quarters overall. The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in three straight quarters and in five of the last 10 quarters overall. Rambus reported record product revenue in the second quarter and another record quarter could put more attention on the company.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM): The gold mining company lands on this week's list with shares up nearly 100% year-to-date in 2025. The company is set to report third-quarter financial results on Wednesday, Oct. 29, which could serve as another catalyst for a strong year. Analysts expect the company to report earnings per share of $1.82, up from $1.14 in last year's third quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates in seven straight quarters and in eight of the last 10 quarters overall. Analysts expect the company to report revenue of $2.88 billion, up from $2.16 billion in last year's third quarter. The company has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in two straight quarters and in seven of the last 10 quarters overall. Analysts have been raising their price targets on the stock ahead of the quarterly earnings.

Sterling Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ:STRL): The infrastructure company saw strong interest from readers during the week, which could signal optimism ahead of third-quarter financial results on Nov. 3. The company reported record results in the second quarter and increased guidance and look to follow that up with another strong quarter. Sterling Infrastructure has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in nine straight quarters and beaten analyst estimates for revenue in two straight quarters. Analysts expect earnings per share to grow from $1.97 in last year's third quarter to $2.48 this year and for revenue to grow from $593.74 million to $621.27 million. Shares trade near all-time highs and are up over 100% year-to-date.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT): The entertainment and streaming company saw strong interest from readers, with shares down over 3% on the week. The company is set to report third-quarter financial results on Nov. 4. Analysts expect quarterly earnings per share to grow to $1.85 and revenue to grow to $4.89 billion, up from $1.59 and $4.38 billion respectively in last year's third quarter. The company has missed analyst estimates for earnings per share in four straight quarters and in seven of the last 10 quarters overall. The company has missed analyst estimates for revenue in five of the last 10 quarters. JPMorgan analyst Doug Anmuth recently raised the price target on the stock from $740 to $805 while maintaining an Overweight rating. The analyst sees strong subscriber momentum, price hikes and product upgrades boosting revenue and margins in the quarter and future quarters. The company's quarterly results come after Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek announced he was stepping down. Spotify could provide more details on what the future of the company looks like under new leadership and with new product updates.

