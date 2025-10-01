EXCLUSIVE: September's 20 Most-Searched Tickers On Benzinga Pro — Where Do Apple, Palantir, Opendoor, Tesla Rank?

Each trading day features hundreds of headlines and press releases on Benzinga Pro, a source for traders to see the latest news on the overall market and individual tickers.

Here is a look at the most searched stocks on Benzinga Pro for September 2025 and a look at how the interest compares to recent months. Current prices and year-to-date performance are based on Sept. 30 market close prices and do not include dividends.

1. Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN)

Current Price: $7.97

52-Week Range: 51 cents to $10.87

Year-to-Date Return: +398.1%

June/July/August 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20/3rd/10th

First Half 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

2. Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Current Price: $444.72

52-Week Range: $212.11 to $488.54

Year-to-Date Return: +17.3%

June/July/August 2025 Search Rank: 2nd/2nd/3rd

First Half 2025 Search Rank: 2nd

3. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY)

Current Price: $666.18

52-Week Range: $481.81 to $667.34

Year-to-Date Return: +14%

June/July/August 2025 Search Rank: 1st/1st/1st

First Half 2025 Search Rank: 1st

4. NVIDIA Corp. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Current Price: $186.58

52-Week Range: $86.63 to $187.87

Year-to-Date Return: +34.9%

June/July/August 2025 Search Rank: 3rd/5th/9th

First Half 2025 Search Rank: 3rd

5. Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL)

Current Price: $281.24

52-Week Range: $118.86 to $345.72

Year-to-Date Return: +69.4%

June/July/August 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

First Half 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

6. CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV)

Current Price: $136.85

52-Week Range: $33.52 to $187

Year-to-Date Return: +242.1%

June/July/August 2025 Search Rank: 6th/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

First Half 2025 Search Rank: 7th

7. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Current Price: $254.63

52-Week Range: $169.21 to $260.09

Year-to-Date Return: +4.4%

June/July/August 2025 Search Rank: 19th/6th/6th

First Half 2025 Search Rank: 12th

8. EightCo Holdings (NASDAQ:ORBS)

Current Price: $9.15

52-Week Range: 98 cents to $83.12

Year-to-Date Return: +317.8%

June/July/August 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

First Half 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

9. Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Current Price: $182.42

52-Week Range: $36.15 to $189.46

Year-to-Date Return: +142.6%

June/July/August 2025 Search Rank: 4th/Not in Top 20/2nd

First Half 2025 Search Rank: 4th

10. Intel Corp. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Current Price: $33.55

52-Week Range: $17.67 to $36.30

Year-to-Date Return: +65.9%

June/July/August 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20/Not in Top 20

First Half 2025 Search Rank: Not in Top 20

Just missing the top 10 for the month of September were Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO), which ranked 11 and 12, respectively.

Why It's Important: Opendoor soared to the top of the list as the most-searched ticker on Benzinga Pro for September.

The company named a new CEO and brought back several co-founders to the board of directors, moves that excited investors as the stock continues to gain a strong following from retail traders and saw strong interest on social media.

Tesla and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust dropped down the list, but remained in the top three, continuing a history of being among the most-searched tickers on Benzinga Pro each month.

Nvidia climbed up the top 10 list during the month, while Apple and Palantir saw their stocks fall in the top 10.

Joining the top 10 for the month of September were Oracle, CoreWeave, Eightco Holdings and Intel. Of these new September stocks, only CoreWeave has been ranked in the top 10 in the past three months.

CoreWeave rejoined after ranking sixth in June and was among the top 10 most-searched tickers in the first half of 2025.

Oracle and Intel joined the top 10 as their stock prices soared. Oracle saw a big jump in its share price thanks to strong guidance reported after first-quarter results. Intel stock jumped with the government taking a stake in the semiconductor company.

Eightco Holdings changed its ticker to ORBS (from OCTO) in September, strengthened its ties to Worldcoin and announced Wedbush Dan Ives as its chairman.

