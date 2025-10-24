Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT), the world’s leading supplier of equipment, software, and services for manufacturing semiconductor chips, flat-panel displays, and solar products, announced on October 23 a plan to reduce its global workforce by approximately 4%.

Strategic Rationale

Following the news, the stock slipped in the premarket session on Friday. The workforce reduction is framed as a strategic move to reposition the company for future growth by enhancing productivity and competitiveness.

In an email to employees, CEO Gary Dickerson attributed the action to evolving business needs, stating that “automation, digitalization, and geographic shifts are redefining the company’s workforce needs.”

Also Read: Applied Materials Partners With GlobalFoundries To Accelerate Photonics

He continued, explaining that this coordinated action will accelerate the company’s existing plans to build higher-velocity teams, adopt new technologies, and simplify its organizational structure.

Financial Impact of Restructuring

Affected employees began receiving notifications on the same day. The company expects to incur one-time charges between $160 million and $180 million, primarily for severance and termination benefits.

The majority of these charges are slated for recognition in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, with the plan anticipated to be fully completed by the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

Strong Market Performance Fueled by AI

The restructuring comes as the semiconductor giant rides the surging wave of demand for AI infrastructure. Applied Materials’ stock has delivered impressive year-to-date returns, gaining over 40%, significantly outpacing the Nasdaq 100 index’s over 19% return. This performance is largely backed by the global movement toward AI integration across the data center and cloud space.

To capitalize on this momentum and enhance the performance of chips powering artificial intelligence, Applied Materials has launched a new suite of advanced semiconductor manufacturing systems.

Broader Tech Industry Context and Parallel Layoffs

Applied Materials is not alone in its corporate rationalization. Major technology firms, including Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN), Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META), and Google parent Alphabet, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG), have been executing significant job cuts, in the hundreds and thousands, concurrently with aggressive investments in AI technology to unlock future value.

For instance, Meta confirmed on Wednesday that it is eliminating approximately 600 positions within its AI division to streamline operations.

This move is part of a broader restructuring following CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s reported dissatisfaction with Meta’s recent AI progress, despite the company recently investing billions in Scale AI, hiring a new Chief AI Officer, and creating a new “Superintelligence Lab” to accelerate its AI development.

Price Action: AMAT stock was trading lower by 0.68% to $226.91 premarket at last check Friday.

Read Next:

Photo via Shutterstock