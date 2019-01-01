Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) was reported by Barclays on April 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $71.00 expecting AEM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 31.36% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) was provided by Barclays, and Agnico Eagle Mines maintained their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Agnico Eagle Mines, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Agnico Eagle Mines was filed on April 21, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 21, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $66.00 to $71.00. The current price Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) is trading at is $54.05, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
