Wall Street's Magnificent 7 Obsession Is Back As Stocks Hit Record Overvaluation

A sharp rally since April's lows has fund managers more convinced than ever that U.S. equities are overpriced, with a record share calling valuations excessive while crowding back into the “Magnificent Seven trade.”

The MAGS ETF has rallied 54% since April’s lows. Check the chart here.

Bank of America's August Fund Manager Survey shows 91% of participants now see US stocks as overvalued — the highest reading since the poll began in 2001, up from 87% in July.

"Long Magnificent 7" — the group of mega-cap tech leaders including NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Microsoft Corp. MSFT, Apple Inc. AAPL, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, Amazon Inc. AMZN, Meta Platforms Inc. META and Tesla, Inc. TSLA — reclaimed the title of most crowded trade, cited by 45% of respondents, its first time back at the top since March. "Short US dollar" fell to second place with 23%.

The United States is viewed as the most overpriced equity market globally, while emerging markets are seen as the cheapest, with a net 49% calling them undervalued, the highest since February.

Sentiment Remains Bullish Despite Price Concerns

Michael Hartnett, Bank of America's chief equity strategist, said this isn't a clear inflection point for markets, but sentiment is the most bullish it has been since February.

Just 5% of managers are positioned for a hard landing – a scenario of strong growth deceleration – down from earlier in the year.

The survey found that 68% of managers expect a soft landing for the economy, while 22% believe there will be "no landing" at all, meaning growth continues without slowing.

Cash holdings have dropped to a historically low 3.9% of assets under management, and equity allocations have climbed for the fourth month in a row, reaching a net 14% overweight — the highest level since February.

Artificial intelligence optimism remains high: 55% now say AI is already boosting productivity, up from 42% in July.

Gold, Crypto Still On The Sidelines

Crypto exposure remains minimal, with only 9% of managers holding any, and a weighted portfolio allocation of 0.3%.

Gold is more popular — held by 48% — but average allocation is just 2.2%. Most investors, 41%, report no gold exposure at all.

Trade war fears remain the top "tail risk" at 29%, but that's down from 38% in July.

Concerns about sticky inflation blocking Federal Reserve rate cuts climbed to 27%, while 20% fear a sharp jump in bond yields and 14% see a possible AI stock bubble as the biggest threat.

