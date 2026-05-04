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PayPal logo in front of glass building.
May 4, 2026 1:52 PM 2 min read

PayPal Restructure Raises Questions: Analyst

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) announced its largest restructuring in years, drawing a measured response from Wall Street.

BofA Securities analyst Matthew O'Neill maintains a Neutral rating on PayPal with a $55 price forecast.

The forecast implies about 9% upside from the current $50.44 share price. He bases the valuation on a 10x multiple of his 2027 EPS estimate of $5.46.

Strategic Reorganization

On April 29, PayPal announced a strategic reorganization into three operating segments: Checkout Solutions & PayPal, Consumer Financial Services & Venmo, and Payment Services & Crypto.

O'Neill sees bundling Venmo with credit, BNPL, savings, and debit as a major strategic move.

He says it positions the unit to compete directly with Cash App and Chime under one P&L.

Reduction In Force Expectations

O'Neill flags the paused 15% workforce reduction, prepared under former CEO Chriss, as likely to occur over the next one to two quarters.

He interprets "Simplification" in new Chief AI Officer Anshu Bhardwaj's title as a public cost-reduction mandate reflecting CEO Lores' prior playbook at HP.

Venmo Valuation

O'Neill estimates Venmo's standalone value at $5–$6 billion, or 11–13% of PayPal's $45 billion enterprise value, based on valuation multiples from Chime and Cash App.

The bundled segment, including consumer credit, BNPL receivables, debit interchange, and savings, could be valued at $8–$11 billion, making it a viable standalone public company.

Financial Projections

O'Neill forecasts flat EPS growth in 2026 at $5.31, with modest increases to $5.46 in 2027 and $5.77 in 2028.

The analyst projects free cash flow will decline to $4.6 billion in 2026 before partially recovering. It expects operating margins to fall from 18.3% in 2025 to 12.8% by 2028.

O'Neill views PayPal's risk and reward as balanced. The company's scale and strong balance sheet help offset competitive pressures, leadership transition risks, and potential AI-driven disintermediation in payments.

PYPL Price Action: PayPal Holdings shares were up 0.12% at $50.50 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Michael Vi on Shutterstock.com

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