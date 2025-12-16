Billionaire Investor Adds To Nvidia Position As AI Conviction Builds

Activist investor Dan Loeb's Third Point LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2% in the third quarter of 2025.

According to recent 13F filings, reflecting his holdings as of Sept. 30, Third Point raised its stake to 2.85 million shares from 2.8 million in the second quarter of 2025.

Notably, in the first quarter of 2025, Third Point added Nvidia to its portfolio by acquiring 1.45 million shares.

Last month, Nvidia reported third-quarter revenue of $57.0 billion, up 62% year over year, beating Street consensus of $54.88 billion. The company reported earnings per share of $1.30, beating a Street estimate of $1.25.

Nvidia is guiding fourth-quarter revenue to be in the range of $63.70 billion to $66.30 billion. The analyst estimate is currently $61.48 billion.

Also, Nvidia said demand for its newest AI chips continues to accelerate, potentially driving total revenue for its Blackwell and Rubin platforms past the previously announced $500 billion target through 2026.

Analyst View

Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives described the quarter as a "Massive beat and raise," noting that Nvidia lifted its January revenue outlook by $3 billion. He said the company’s commentary made it clear the AI boom is still in its "early innings," calling the report a “Major validation moment from the Godfather of AI, Jensen and Nvidia."

According to Ross Gerber of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management, if Nvidia's earnings touch $6.50 per share in fiscal year 2027, which marks a 42% increase from its forecasted $4.57 per share this fiscal year, the stock could hit $292 per share at 45 times earnings.

Additionally, economist Mohamed El-Erian noted that the company's quarterly earnings release "has arguably evolved from a corporate update to a full-blown ‘macro event,’" which he said illustrates the rapid growth of AI's systemic importance for markets, companies, and the economy.

Expansion In the Middle East

HUMAIN, backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, expanded its strategic partnership with Nvidia to accelerate sovereign AI infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and the U.S.

Also, Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) is supercharging its Abu Dhabi cloud region with the Middle East’s first Nvidia-powered Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Supercluster.

Other Key Events

Last month, CEO Jensen Huang highlighted the growing dominance of the company's CUDA platform, which has become the backbone for nearly every major AI frontier model and an increasingly wide range of scientific and industrial applications.

This month, NVIDIA invested roughly $2 billion in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) common stock at a purchase price of $414.79 per share to further expand the partnership.

Also, the company is expanding its open-source artificial intelligence portfolio with a sweeping set of new models, datasets, and development tools designed to accelerate progress in both digital and physical AI.

Nvidia and Amazon Web Services deepened their long-running partnership at AWS re:Invent with new integrations across interconnect technology, cloud infrastructure, and AI software.

Stock Comparison

Year-to-date, Nvidia shares rose 28.4%, compared to the VanEck Fabless Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMHX) , which gained about 28.57% and Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (NYSE:SHOC) , which escalated 46.27% so far this year.

Also, the company’s share growth compares favorably with that of its closest peers, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) , which rose approximately 46.61% and 45.00%, respectively, so far this year.

