EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF
(ARCA:SHOC)
$24.8912
-0.0104[-0.04%]
At close: Oct 6
Day Range- - -52 Wk Range24.89 - 25.16Open / Close- / -Float / Outstanding- / -
Vol / Avg.- / 4.8KMkt Cap-P/E-50d Avg. Price24.9
Div / Yield-Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-

EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (ARCA:SHOC), Quotes and News Summary

EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (ARCA: SHOC)

EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (ARCA: SHOC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF's (SHOC) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF.

Q
What is the target price for EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC) stock?
A

There is no analysis for EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF

Q
Current Stock Price for EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC)?
A

The stock price for EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (ARCA: SHOC) is $24.8912 last updated October 6, 2022, 6:50 PM UTC.

Q
Does EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF.

Q
When is EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (ARCA:SHOC) reporting earnings?
A

EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF (SHOC) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for EA Series Trust Strive U.S. Semiconductor ETF.