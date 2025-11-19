Dan Loeb Raises Microsoft Stake 175% In Big-Tech Push, Dumps Workday And More

Activist investor Dan Loeb’s Third Point LLC made significant changes to its stake in the Magnificent Seven stocks and exited several stocks across sectors in the third quarter of 2025.

What Happened: The firm’s latest 13F filing shows that Third Point is leaning more towards tech stocks and has increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 175% to 1.1 million shares as of Sept. 30.

Loeb also boosted his stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) by 47%, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4% and NVIDIA Corporation by 2%.

Holdings Exit

The hedge fund appears uncertain about Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) , having sold its remaining 300,000 shares during Q3, fully exiting its position. This follows an earlier sale of the full holdings during the first quarter of the year.

The other notable exits include Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) , Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) , Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) , Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) , Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) , and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS) .

Notable Stake Reductions

In addition to the complete exits, Third Point also trimmed several positions in Q3 compared to Q2. Notable reductions include:

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV): -32%

(NYSE:LYV): -32% Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J): -28%

(NYSE:J): -28% Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST): -25%

(NYSE:VST): -25% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM): -23%

(NYSE:TSM): -23% Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF): -23%

(NYSE:COF): -23% CRH PLC (NYSE:CRH): -16%

(NYSE:CRH): -16% Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG): -2%

Notable Stake Increases

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN): +50%

(NYSE:SN): +50% Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY): +39%

(NASDAQ:CASY): +39% Kenvue Inc. (KVUE): +6%

As of the third quarter of 2025, Loeb's top five holdings in stocks were Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG) , Amazon, Microsoft, Nvidia and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) .

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.