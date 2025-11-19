Silhouetted people analyzing stock market graph.
November 19, 2025 3:46 PM 2 min read

Dan Loeb Raises Microsoft Stake 175% In Big-Tech Push, Dumps Workday And More

by Lekha Gupta Benzinga Editor
Follow

Activist investor Dan Loeb’s Third Point LLC made significant changes to its stake in the Magnificent Seven stocks and exited several stocks across sectors in the third quarter of 2025.

What Happened: The firm’s latest 13F filing shows that Third Point is leaning more towards tech stocks and has increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 175% to 1.1 million shares as of Sept. 30.

Loeb also boosted his stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) by 47%, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4% and NVIDIA Corporation by 2%.

Holdings Exit

The hedge fund appears uncertain about Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), having sold its remaining 300,000 shares during Q3, fully exiting its position. This follows an earlier sale of the full holdings during the first quarter of the year.

The other notable exits include Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR), Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO), Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV), Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT), Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY), and Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS).

Notable Stake Reductions

In addition to the complete exits, Third Point also trimmed several positions in Q3 compared to Q2. Notable reductions include:

  • Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV): -32%
  • Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J): -28%
  • Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST): -25%
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM): -23%
  • Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF): -23%
  • CRH PLC (NYSE:CRH): -16%
  • Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG): -2%

Notable Stake Increases

  • SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN): +50%
  • Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY): +39%
  • Kenvue Inc. (KVUE): +6%

As of the third quarter of 2025, Loeb's top five holdings in stocks were Pacific Gas & Electric Co. (NYSE:PCG)Amazon, MicrosoftNvidia and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image created using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.

AMZN Logo
AMZNAmazon.com Inc
$222.51-0.02%
Overview
APO Logo
APOApollo Asset Management, Inc.
$126.351.63%
CASY Logo
CASYCasey's General Stores Inc
$556.051.41%
COF Logo
COFCapital One Financial Corp
$201.620.79%
CPAY Logo
CPAYCorpay Inc
$276.211.26%
CRH Logo
CRHCRH PLC
$110.341.35%
DHR Logo
DHRDanaher Corp
$221.45-1.80%
FLS Logo
FLSFlowserve Corp
$67.312.70%
FTV Logo
FTVFortive Corp
$50.550.34%
J Logo
JJacobs Solutions Inc
$147.36-2.26%
LYV Logo
LYVLive Nation Entertainment Inc
$130.33-0.76%
META Logo
METAMeta Platforms Inc
$586.18-1.92%
MSFT Logo
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
$487.17-1.34%
NSC Logo
NSCNorfolk Southern Corp
$281.880.41%
PCG Logo
PCGPG&E Corp
$15.74-2.54%
PRMB Logo
PRMBPrimo Brands Corp
$15.27-1.67%
RKT Logo
RKTRocket Companies Inc
$17.080.62%
SN Logo
SNSharkNinja Inc
$87.173.08%
TDS Logo
TDSTelephone and Data Systems Inc
$37.94-0.39%
TSM Logo
TSMTaiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
$282.461.64%
VST Logo
VSTVistra Corp
$179.512.92%
WDAY Logo
WDAYWorkday Inc
$224.24-0.62%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved