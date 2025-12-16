AI Chipmaker Nvidia Just Released Open Source Models For AI Agents

Nvidia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVDA) on Monday introduced the Nemotron 3 family of open models, data and libraries designed to power and support open, efficient, specialized AI agents.

The company said these models help teams build reliable AI systems that work together. At the same time, Nvidia is also expanding its open software foundation.

Nvidia Acquires SchedMD to Strengthen AI Infrastructure

To support this goal, Nvidia acquired SchedMD, the company behind Slurm. Slurm is open-source software that manages computing jobs for AI and supercomputers.

Importantly, Nvidia will keep Slurm open and vendor-neutral. As AI systems grow larger, managing computing resources becomes critical. Slurm helps queue, schedule, and share computing power efficiently.

Nvidia said that today, it runs on more than half of the world's top supercomputers.

How The Deal Supports Nemotron

Together, Nemotron and Slurm support AI from training to real-world use. Nemotron handles intelligent decision-making, while Slurm manages computing workloads.

As a result, developers can scale AI systems more smoothly and at lower cost. Nvidia said it plans to invest further in Slurm's development and community support.

Nvidia held $60.6 billion in cash and equivalents as of October 26, 2025. The company became the first company to hit the $4.5 trillion market cap in October.

Nvidia's Performance

Nvidia's stock gained over 31% year-to-date as its graphics processing units gain traction thanks to the aggressive AI ambitions of Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) , Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) , Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:META) , Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) .

Nvidia is pushing to unlock more value from open-source AI by releasing new models and more that help developers move faster across digital and physical AI.

The company showcased these efforts at NeurIPS, emphasizing that open access accelerates innovation in areas like autonomous driving and robotics.

By open-sourcing advanced reasoning models, physical AI platforms, and data tools, Nvidia aims to lower barriers, expand adoption, and strengthen its broader AI ecosystem.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia shares were down 0.64% at $175.16 during premarket trading on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

