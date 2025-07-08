Bill Ackman Bets Over 60% Of Pershing Square's Portfolio In These 4 Stocks: UBER, HHH And More

Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P., founded and led by the billionaire Bill Ackman, has a portfolio valued at $11.930 billion, which is concentrated in these four stocks as of the end of the first quarter of 2025.

What Happened: The hedge fund, with Ackman as its CEO, had 11 holdings as of the most recent reported quarterly period, which ended on May 15, highlighted in its 13F filing.

According to Pershing Square’s Net Asset Value (NAV) and performance report for June 2025, the fund’s portfolio had no short positions and most of its funds were invested in large-cap companies.

The portfolio was exposed to various sectors, including consumer products, consumer services, financials, leisure and hospitality, technology, and special purpose rights companies.

According to its 13F filings, the four major stock holdings in the foundation's portfolio made up at least two-thirds or 62% of the fund's holdings valued at $7.286 billion as of the first quarter of the ongoing calendar year.

Company Value (as of March 31) % Of Holdings (as of March 31) Number Of Shares Change From Dec. 31, 2024 (in %) Uber Technologies Inc. UBER $2.207 billion 19% 30301161 New Brookfield Corp. BN $2.149 billion 18% 41004657 18% Restaurant Brands International Inc. QSR $1.532 billion 13% 23000914 0% Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. HHH $1.396 billion 12% 18852064 0%

Uber Technologies

Pershing Square has freshly acquired 30.301 million shares of Uber, making it the hedge fund’s largest position at the end of the first quarter.

The stock has advanced 53.05% on a year-to-date basis and 10.97% in the last month.

Brookfield Corp.

Ackman has been acquiring the shares of the Canadian alternative investment management company, Brookfield Corp., over the last year, with an 18% or 6.111 million shares added at the end of the first quarter.

Its businesses are spread across several segments, including real estate, renewable power facilities, and infrastructure.

The stock has grown 9.37% YTD and 7.42% in the last month.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.

Holding 23 million shares, Ackman’s Pershing Square has held a stake in this company for over 10 years, since the fourth quarter of 2014.

The fund has made no change in its holding of the stock over the last three quarters.

Restaurant Brands’ stock has advanced 3.51% YTD and declined by 2.71% in the last month.

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. HHH

Pershing Square owns 12% or 18.852 million shares of the real estate development and management company.

Ackman also serves as the executive chairman of the company’s board with an agenda to transform Howard Hughes into a diversified holding company like Berkshire Hathaway Inc . BRK BRK .

. . The stock has declined 9.38% YTD and 0.68% over the last month.

Why It Matters: Apart from holding 62% of the aforementioned companies, Pershing Square’s other investments also includes Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. CMG, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. CP, Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL, and Hilton Hotels Corp. HLT, with holdings in single digits ranging from 5.7% to 9.1%.

Along with less than 1% portfolio holdings in Seaport Entertainment Group Inc. SEG and Hertz Global Holdings Inc. HTZ.

Price Action: The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, declined on Monday. The SPY was down 0.75% at $620.68, while the QQQ also declined 0.75% to $552.03, according to Benzinga Pro data.

