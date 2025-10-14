Samsung Expects Biggest Quarterly Profit In 3 Years

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) is set to report its largest quarterly profit in more than three years, driven by the global surge in AI chip production. This heightened demand has constrained the supply and elevated prices of conventional memory chips, which remain central to the company’s business.

The South Korean tech giant, a key competitor to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM), anticipates operating income of 12.1 trillion won ($8.5 billion) for the September quarter, marking a 31.8% increase from a year earlier. Revenue is expected to climb 8.7% to a record 86 trillion won.

Analysts point to high-bandwidth memory (HBM) as a key growth driver. Sanjeev Rana of CLSA Securities Korea told Bloomberg that Samsung’s HBM shipments jumped 70–80% from the previous quarter, and he added that writedowns in the company’s foundry business were likely smaller than initially expected.

Samsung may have reclaimed its spot as the top memory maker in terms of revenue after AI-related investments bolstered prices and sales volumes of general-purpose DRAM and NAND, said MS Hwang, research director at Counterpoint, speaking to Bloomberg.

He added that shipments of HBM3E chips to Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) currently have a limited impact but stressed that sustaining momentum into HBM4 will be critical to regain its previous market leadership.

Ryu Young-ho of NH Investment & Securities told Reuters that robust sales of conventional memory for general-purpose servers, alongside high-bandwidth memory demand for AI servers, underpinned overall growth.

Sohn In-joon of Heungkuk Securities highlighted that higher-than-expected prices for commodity DRAM and NAND, driven by tight supply and strong data center demand, further boosted earnings.

Analysts also noted that improved utilization rates, narrower losses in Samsung’s foundry unit, and fixed-cost efficiencies supported profitability.

DRAM prices, in particular, have surged more than 170% year-over-year amid ongoing supply shortages, which analysts expect to persist into 2026.

Analysts, as reported by Reuters, expect Samsung’s HBM sales to improve after the company’s 12-layer HBM3E chips were approved for use in Nvidia’s GB300 systems.

Although initial shipment volumes are expected to be limited, this marks a significant win for Samsung in the HBM market, where it has lagged behind rival SK Hynix.

Looking to the future, Samsung is focusing on its next-generation HBM4 products to close the market share gap. The company is reportedly on track with its HBM4 development, working with major U.S. customers, and expects commercial shipments to begin in 2026.

Strategic partnerships, including the Stargate project with OpenAI and chip-supply agreements with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), are also expected to bolster revenue and reduce losses in the company’s foundry business.

Photo by Sybillla via Shutterstock