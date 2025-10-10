Samsung Returns To Nvidia Supply Chain After 19 Months

On Thursday, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) approved Samsung Electronics' (OTC:SSNLF) fifth-generation HBM3E memory for its GB300 artificial intelligence accelerator.

The move signals Samsung's return to Nvidia's supply chain after nearly 19 months, according to Korean analyst Jukanlosreve.

After years of setbacks and multiple redesigns, Samsung overcame technical hurdles with direct engagement from Chairman Lee Jae-yong.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang formally notified Samsung Chairman Lee Jae-yong that the 12-high HBM3E modules passed qualification tests, and the companies are now finalizing supply volumes, pricing, and schedules.

Benzinga reached out to the Nvidia investor relations team for comments on the news.

The approval follows years of setbacks for Samsung, including public critiques from Huang and multiple redesigns of the HBM3E chips.

Analyst sources note that Lee's direct engagement in the U.S., including meetings with Huang, played a key role in overcoming technical bottlenecks.

While initial supply volumes will be limited due to the shift toward sixth-generation HBM4, the breakthrough positions Samsung to accelerate future HBM4 deliveries and supports its broader AI initiatives, including plans to integrate AI across 90% of its business by 2030.

Samsung and b secured initial contracts to supply chips and equipment for OpenAI's Stargate project, backed by Microsoft Inc (NASDAQ:MSFT), strengthening their leadership in advanced AI memory chips.

Samsung subsidiaries, including SDS, C&T, and Heavy Industries, are exploring collaborations with OpenAI on floating data centers and advanced infrastructure.

At the same time, SK Telecom and OpenAI plan to build a dedicated AI data center in southwest Korea.

The deals, formalized with a letter of intent signed by OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, position Samsung to expand its share in the growing AI memory market as Stargate scales globally.

In July, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk confirmed a $16.5 billion deal with Samsung to manufacture the company's next-generation AI6 chip at Samsung's new Texas fab.

Samsung will continue to produce Tesla's current AI4 chip, while Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) will initially manufacture the AI5 chip in Taiwan before shifting production to Arizona.

