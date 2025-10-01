OpenAI Taps Samsung And SK Hynix For Massive AI Data Push, Including New Korea Data Center

Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and SK Hynix bagged initial deals on Wednesday to supply chips and equipment for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) backed OpenAI's Stargate project, reinforcing their dominance in advanced memory chips for artificial intelligence.

Beyond memory chips, Samsung SDS, Samsung C&T, and Samsung Heavy Industries explored collaborations with OpenAI in floating data centers and advanced infrastructure design.

Meanwhile, SK Telecom and OpenAI will jointly construct a dedicated AI data center in southwest Korea.

SK Hynix remains a leading supplier of high-bandwidth memory (HBM) used in Nvidia’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) AI accelerators. At the same time, Samsung continues to press for a larger share of the booming market.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman signed a letter of intent in Seoul with Korea's two most prominent companies, formalizing their role in one of the most ambitious AI infrastructure projects to date, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

The Stargate initiative, backed by Nvidia, Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), and other global players, could generate demand of up to 900,000 wafers per month as it scales worldwide — more than double the current international capacity for HBM, according to SK Hynix.

Altman's Asia tour also includes meetings with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (NYSE:TSM) and Hon Hai Precision Industry in Taipei.

Oracle deepened its role in OpenAI's $500 billion Stargate initiative by committing to expand U.S. data centers alongside OpenAI and SoftBank (OTC:SFTBY), after launching a $15 billion bond sale. The projects — spanning Texas, New Mexico, the Midwest, and additional SoftBank-led builds in Ohio and Texas — aim to add up to seven gigawatts of capacity in the near term, create 25,000 onsite jobs, and eventually scale to 10 gigawatts.

Price Action: ORCL stock is down 0.80% at $279.00 as of the last check on Wednesday. NVDA is down 0.58%.

Photo: Shutterstock