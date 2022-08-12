As ESG Becomes The Norm, This IoT Company Says It Is Compliant And Ready For Future

Companies are under ever-growing pressure to be environmentally conscious in their businesses.

With conscious consumerism becoming the order of the day, companies are responding to this pressure by pledging to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and investing in actions aimed at curbing climate change.

The stakes are high, and you may lose out if you are not in. As a result, adopting environmental, social and governance (ESG) measures are now more important than ever for businesses of all sizes to thrive.

You might be wondering, what is ESG anyway? ESG refers to a collection of performance evaluation criteria that assesses the robustness of an entity’s governance mechanisms and ability to manage its environmental and social impacts effectively.

Environmental criteria show how green the entity is. Social criteria look at working conditions, health and safety and the community. Governance deals with monitoring and controls, diversity and fraud prevention.

Companies Getting ESG Compliant?

Luckily, more companies are joining giants like Microsoft Corp. MSFT, NVIDIA Corp. NVDA, Salesforce Inc. CRM and Accenture plc ACN on the ESG compliance list.

Direct Communication Solutions Inc. DCSX is another company that seems to have made ESG compliance a core part of its business.

Founded in 2006 in California, DCS has grown from the distribution of mobile broadband hardware for mobile internet, machine-to-machine (M2M) and vertical markets into a leading provider of end-to-end solutions (E2ES).

Today, the company is applying its next-generation LTE software as a service (SaaS) solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT). The fully managed solutions combine a confluence of the future’s most relevant technologies — IoT, 4G, cloud-based platform, SaaS, data analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and sensor-based monitoring as a service.

Smart ESG Program?

On June 22, DCS announced the launch of a smart ESG program to provide customers with the ability to track, monitor and manage their ESG assets and data.

Fleet + ESG — part of the MiFleet SaaS — is the flagship application in the first phase of the Smart ESG program, where Fleet + ESG provides fleets of all sizes with visibility into their carbon impact on the environment and the data to put policies in place to offset it.

ESG reporting will be based on goals to improve efficiencies and sustainability, while Fleet + ESG provides valuable data to achieve company-defined ESG goals, the company says.

In addition to providing solutions to corporate customers, DCS initiated Bus + ESG projects working with municipalities, districts and schools. In a preliminary discussion with a city near Washington, D.C., DCS introduced a cost-effective cloud-based IoT solution for the municipal transportation system.

Duplin County School Buses Upgrade

As part of its ESG general corporate social responsibility commitments, DCS partnered with United States Cellular Corp. USM to upgrade 157 school buses for Duplin County School District in North Carolina.

The 4G LTE upgrade transitions the district’s antiquated 2G technology to the latest 4G LTE wireless technology for managing its school buses on U.S. Cellular’s nationwide 4G LTE network.

DCS believes the technology transition will allow the school district to leverage the latest technology to monitor its school buses effectively and efficiently over the three-year term of the agreement that began July 1.

“The upgrades allow them to preserve the valuable historical data on their buses and improve the monitoring capabilities for the safety of the students and the drivers,” said Mike Lawless, DCS executive vice president of sales, said.

Bites By Numbers

For the first quarter ending March 2022, DCS reported revenue of $7.8 million compared to $4.3 million in the first quarter of 2021, representing a year-over-year (YOY) increase of 81%.

First-quarter gross profit was $2.4 million compared to $1.2 million in the first quarter last year, which represented a YOY increase of 100%.

First-quarter revenue of $7.8 million compared to fourth-quarter 2021 revenue of $5.7 million represented a 37% increase.

First-quarter net income of $600,000 compared to a net loss of $200,000 in the first quarter of 2021 represented a significant turnaround with an increase of $800,000.

DCS announced a strategic partnership with Streamline Transportation Technologies Inc. in Canada to kick off an international expansion strategy for SaaS by delivering next-generation video telematics solutions.

