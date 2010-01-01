Ernest Dela Aglanu

Ernest Dela Aglanu

Benzinga Staff Writer

About
Ernest Dela Aglanu is a PMI certified Project Management Professional (PMP) and journalist based in Accra, Ghana, who has been writing for Benzinga since June 2021. His articles are syndicated to Yahoo! Finance, Business Insider, MSN Money and others...
Medifast: Transforming Lives And Reshaping The Health & Wellness Industry
The health and wellness industry has seen a surge in recent years, driven by increasing demand for health-focused products and services. Consumer awareness and interest has grown, viewing wellness through a broader lens encompassing fitness and nutrition as well as overall physical and mental health, and the importance of our well-being has been given more attention than ever.
Sponsored
Non-Invasive Medical Diagnostics: Know Labs' Partnership With Edge Impulse Has Potential To Improve Healthcare Using Machine Learning
Machine learning has revolutionized the field of biomedical research, enabling faster and more accurate development of algorithms that can improve healthcare outcomes.
Sponsored
Black Swan Graphene: Soaring To New Heights With Commercial Headway Of A Revolutionary Material
A recent report that a major UAE investment fund committed $1 billion to support a graphene-based concrete technology, has triggered some excitement about the endless possibilities of graphene.
Sponsored
Actinium Announces Positive Phase 3 Trial Results, NCI CRADA For AML Drug Candidates – Could They Become New Standards Of Care For This Deadly Disease?
Patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) acute myeloid leukemia (AML) have a poor prognosis, and treatment remains challenging.
Sponsored
Cancer And Diabetes Remain Among The Deadliest And Most Debilitating Diseases — Is Gene Therapy The Solution? One Company, Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX), Thinks So
On their own, cancer or diabetes can be debilitating and deadly. The two are common diseases with tremendous impact on health worldwide.
Sponsored
Wage And Staff Management Fintech Company XTM Inks A Deal To Expand Its Portfolio And Global Client Base
As part of efforts to expand its product portfolio and get its services to more clients, XTM Inc. (QB: XTMIF) (CSE: PAID) (FSE: 7XT), a fintech company based in Miami and Toronto, has recently signed 
Sponsored
With Significant Increases In Megawatt Capacity And Bitcoin Production, Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ: MIGI) May Attract More Bitcoin Mining Investors
Recent announcements of the significant increase in megawatt capacity and bitcoin production by Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MIGI) seem to have positioned the company to become a noteworthy player in the bitcoin mining industry.
Sponsored
Hillstream BioPharma's Drug Candidate HSB-1216 Could Be One To Watch As Global Oncology Market Continues To Grow
A surge in oncology drug development, coupled with increased patient access and early diagnosis, has resulted in a massive increase in global spending on cancer treatments. Due to this, the global oncology market has been growing at an unprecedented pace over the past few years.
Sponsored
Hillstream BioPharma's Drug Candidate HSB-1216 Could Be One To Watch As Global Oncology Market Continues To Grow
A surge in oncology drug development, coupled with increased patient access and early diagnosis, has resulted in a massive increase in global spending on cancer treatments. Due to this, the global oncology market has been growing at an unprecedented pace over the past few years.
Sponsored
ESE Entertainment's Strategic Asset Sales: Boosting Growth And Strengthening The Balance Sheet?
ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQX: ENTEF) is a Canadian-based company that has recently made headlines in the gaming industry with the sale of its wholly owned subsidiaries, Digital Motorsports (DMS) and Frenzy.
Sponsored
All In One Place: This Hybrid Mobile App Could Be Changing The Way Investors Discuss And Trade Stocks
Stocks trading apps have revolutionized the way people invest in the stock market. With the rise of these apps, more people have easy access to the stock market and can make investments with just a few clicks.
Sponsored
With Q3 Revenues Growing 2242%, MySize Anticipates Strong Full-Year Growth With $4-$5 Million In Revenues As It Prepares To Release 2022 Year-End Financials
MySize Inc. (NASDAQ: MYSZ) (TASE: MYSZ.TA), a global mobile measurement technology solutions provider, has recorded significant revenue growth from 2021 to 2022.
Sponsored
Minimally Invasive Surgery — This Company's Successful Trial Could Help Eliminate The Need For An Incision In Patients With Back Pain
As medical technology progresses, the world’s approach to surgical operations is also advancing and changing significantly. As part of this, minimally invasive surgery (MIS), in recent years, has taken the forefront of the surgical industry, and there are no surprises why.
Sponsored
Erayak Power (NASDAQ: RAYA) Reports 500% Increase In Generator Sales In Fiscal Year 2022 As Countries Search For Alternative Energy Sources
A global energy crisis described by the International Energy Agency (IEA) as “the first truly global energy crisis, with impacts that will be felt for years to come” has occurred.
Sponsored
Capturing New Opportunities Created By IoT? This Could Be The Time To Follow This Company
The increasing adoption of Internet of Things (loT) products is a rapidly evolving trend that has captured the attention of the technology world. As more and more devices connect to the internet, the possibilities of what people can achieve through loT continue to expand.
Sponsored
Even As Retail Trader Participation Grows, The Collapse Of SVB May Highlight The Importance Of Reliable, Real Time Information — Enter Social Investing App Equichat
The recent collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) has sent shock waves through the financial community.
Sponsored
Impact Biomedical Preparing A Potential Spinoff — What Does This Mean For Investors Of Holding Company DSS, Inc (NYSE American: DSS)?
Impact Biomedical, a biotechnology company focused on developing innovative treatments for a wide range of diseases and conditions and one of the key businesses in the DSS Inc. (NYSE American: DSS) portfolio, is preparing for a potential spinoff that could also have implications for the pharmaceutical
Sponsored
Are These Five Frontier Fintech Companies On Your Watchlist?
Frontier fintechs are a rapidly growing sector in the financial industry. These new players in the industry offer innovative solutions to traditional financial services, often using cutting-edge technology to provide fast, convenient and cost-effective financial solutions.
Sponsored
In The Post-COVID Workplace, XTM Inc.'s Fintech Solutions Could Be A Game Changer For Employee Retention
The service industry has long been known for its hardworking and dedicated workforce. From restaurant servers to hotel staff, these workers form the backbone of many businesses that rely on their labor to provide exceptional customer experiences.
Sponsored
A Company With Solutions Against Emerging COVID Variants And Other Viral Infections To Combat Future Pandemic Threats
With the COVID pandemic still ongoing, having claimed  more than 6.8 million lives from about 758 million cases and crippling the global economy, there are several reasons why drug research and development related to the COVID virus remains highly relevant and necessary.
Sponsored

