Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.16 - 2.12
Mkt Cap
6.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
15.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Direct Communication Solutions Inc provides solutions for the IoT, including MaaS solutions for the market of information technology. It is developing cellular-based solutions which include sensors, Fleet and other DCS Solutions. The company two business namely, hardware distribution and SaaS solutions. The company's products and solutions enable devices to communicate with each other and with the server or cloud-based application infrastructures.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Direct Communication Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Direct Communication (DCSX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Direct Communication (OTCQX: DCSX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Direct Communication's (DCSX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Direct Communication.

Q

What is the target price for Direct Communication (DCSX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Direct Communication

Q

Current Stock Price for Direct Communication (DCSX)?

A

The stock price for Direct Communication (OTCQX: DCSX) is $0.3931 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 15:43:27 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Direct Communication (DCSX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Direct Communication.

Q

When is Direct Communication (OTCQX:DCSX) reporting earnings?

A

Direct Communication does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Direct Communication (DCSX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Direct Communication.

Q

What sector and industry does Direct Communication (DCSX) operate in?

A

Direct Communication is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.