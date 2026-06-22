Wall Street Is Least Hedged In Over A Year — Just As Fed's Warsh Turns Hawkish

Wall Street is turning a blind eye to the signals it is getting from the Federal Reserve. Just when the central bank, under the new Chairman Kevin Warsh, is turning more hawkish and less predictable – investors’ interest in downside protection is the lowest since April 2025.

The key metric here is the SPY 90/110 implied volatility ratio, which measures the relative cost of hedging against a 10% decline in the S&P 500 over the next month. The ratio has fallen to its lowest level in more than a year, suggesting an aggressive drop in protective positioning.

Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is hovering near record highs after adding more than $10 trillion in market capitalization since late March.

Low hedging demand is often interpreted as a sign of optimism. But it can also signal complacency. When investors stop buying protection, portfolios become more exposed to unexpected events.

No Hand Holding

In December 2008, Chairman Ben Bernanke established the forward guidance framework, subsequently expanding it in 2011 and 2012. His successors, Janet Yellen and Jerome Powell, continued the work, conditioning the market to study dot plots, economic projections, press conferences, and carefully crafted policy signals. Often, the guidance mattered more than the actual rate decision.

Warsh appears ready to change that playbook. The newly appointed Chairman held the first meeting last week, signaling a reduced emphasis on economic projections and traditional dot-plot guidance.

He has even suggested that regular post-meeting press conferences may not always be necessary.

"What this means is that the next meetings should see rates priced in at close to 50-50 odds, and for everyone to do their own analysis of the economic data… In other words, the Fed won’t hold our hand anymore," wrote Vuk Vukovic, Oraclum Capital founder and CIO.

Thus, Warsh’s shift in communication injects uncertainty into macro pricing. Investors have to rely on incoming inflation, employment, and growth data rather than Fed messaging.

By forcing the guessing game, the Fed is creating a more subjective and therefore more volatile market environment.

The AI Distraction

Yet none of this seems to be troubling equity bulls.

On June 15, Wells Fargo raised its year-end 2026 S&P 500 target to 7,950 from 7,007, citing stronger earnings expectations, easing geopolitical concerns, and continued momentum from artificial intelligence-related investment. The bank also highlighted semiconductors, infrastructure, and other AI beneficiaries as key drivers of future gains.

That may ultimately prove correct, but the contrast is hard to ignore. The surface shows investors celebrating AI optimism, strong earnings, and de-escalating geopolitics. Meanwhile, a look beneath the surface shows collapsing hedging demand, narrowing liquidity, and a less predictable Fed.

The market’s positioning suggests a bet that everything is fine. The question is whether it has left itself enough protection if that turns out to be wrong.

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