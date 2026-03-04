Major U.S. indexes traded higher as investor concerns over the Iran conflict subsided. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.49% to 48,739.41, the S&P 500 advanced 0.78% to 6,869.50, and the Nasdaq climbed 1.29% to 22,807.48.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Broadcom’s shares rose by 1.18%, closing at $317.53. The stock reached an intraday high of $322.64 and a low of $311.74, with a 52-week range of $138.10 to $414.61. The stock rose 5.27% to 334.25 in the after-hours trading.

The company’s first-quarter revenue of $19.31 billion exceeded analyst expectations of $19.20 billion. Broadcom also reported adjusted earnings of $2.05 per share, surpassing estimates of $2.02 per share. The AI revenue more than doubled, contributing significantly to this performance.

Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI)

Rigetti’s stock increased by 4.72%, closing at $17.76. It hit an intraday high of $17.96 and a low of $16.88, with a 52-week range of $6.86 to $58.15. The stock fell 4.3% to $16.99 in extended trading.

Rigetti Computing reported fourth-quarter losses of three cents per share, in line with consensus estimates, while revenue of $1.87 million missed the $2.34 million analyst estimate.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company had $589.8 million in cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments. Following the report, shares fell in Wednesday's extended trading.

Nebius Group NV (NASDAQ:NBIS)

Nebius saw a 12.65% increase, closing at $97.78. The stock’s intraday high was $98.48, with a low of $90.15, and a 52-week range of $18.31 to $141.10.

Nebius advanced its U.S. expansion after the Independence City Council approved plans for a 400-acre AI factory campus with up to 1.2 gigawatts of capacity. The project is expected to create about 1,200 construction jobs and 130 permanent roles, and generate more than $650 million in Payments in Lieu of Taxes over 20 years.

Okta’s shares fell by 1.08%, closing at $71.74. The stock reached an intraday high of $73.82 and a low of $71.34, with a 52-week range of $68.77 to $127.57. The shares rose 1.82% to $73.04 in the after-hours session.

Okta reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of $761 million, beating analyst estimates of $748.79 million, while adjusted earnings of 90 cents per share topped expectations of 85 cents. Revenue rose 11% year over year, with subscription revenue increasing 11% to $747 million.

For the first quarter, Okta expects revenue of $749 million to $753 million, below the $754.69 million estimate, and adjusted earnings of 84 to 86 cents per share, versus the 87 cents estimate. For fiscal 2027, the company sees revenue of $3.17 billion to $3.19 billion, roughly in line with estimates, and adjusted earnings of $3.74 to $3.82 per share, above the $3.68 consensus.

IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN)

IREN’s stock surged by 12.84%, closing at $43.84. It reached an intraday high of $44.20 and a low of $40.52, with a 52-week range of $5.12 to $76.87. The stock fell 4.79% to $41.74 in after-hours trading.

IREN Ltd shares traded higher on Wednesday afternoon as Bitcoin rallied about 7% to around $73,200, reclaiming the $70,000 level after a volatile start to the week.

IREN builds, owns and operates high-power data centers that run ASIC machines to validate Bitcoin transactions, with revenue largely tied to BTC-denominated block rewards and transaction fees. When Bitcoin prices rise while network difficulty and power costs remain stable, hashprice improves, creating operating leverage and boosting miner economics.

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal

Photo Courtesy: Denphumi on Shutterstock.com