Rigetti Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) shares slipped in Wednesday's extended trading after the company released its fourth-quarter earnings report, missing the consensus revenue estimate.
Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.
The Details: Rigetti reported quarterly losses of three cents per share, in line with the consensus estimate.
Quarterly revenue came in at $1.87 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.34 million, according to Benzinga Pro data.
As of Dec. 31, 2025, Rigetti’s cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments totaled $589.8 million.
“In 2025, we made great progress across fidelity, scale, and system architecture,” said Dr. Subodh Kulkarni, Rigetti CEO.
“Demand for on-premises quantum systems from government and research institutions continues to grow,” added Dr. Kulkarni.
RGTI Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Rigetti stock dipped 3.21% to $17.19 in Wednesday's extended trading.
