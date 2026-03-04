IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) shares are trading higher Wednesday afternoon as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rallies, up about 7% to around $73,200, reclaiming the $70,000 level after a volatile start to the week. Here’s what investors need to know.

IREN shares are climbing with conviction. What’s driving IREN stock higher?

IREN Builds And Runs High-Power Data Centers

IREN is a Bitcoin infrastructure company that builds, owns and operates high-power data centers to run fleets of application-specific integrated circuit machines. It also secures grid interconnections and transformers and sources large blocks of electricity, often in regions with renewable-heavy grids, to power those operations.

Those servers continuously compute hashes to validate Bitcoin transactions and secure the network. The output is monetized through Bitcoin-denominated block rewards and transaction fees, with the company typically converting a portion of mined BTC into cash to fund power, cooling, repairs, staffing and expansion capex.

IREN Revenue Rises With Bitcoin Prices

Because most of IREN's revenue is effectively tied to the Bitcoin price, a move higher in BTC can translate quickly into improved economics for miners.

When Bitcoin rises while network difficulty and IREN's contracted power rates don't immediately change, the "hashprice" (estimated USD revenue per unit of computing power) increases, creating operating leverage: incremental revenue flows through faster than costs.

Higher BTC prices can also lift the marked value of any Bitcoin held on the balance sheet and improve expectations for future cash generation, which investors often capitalize into miner share prices.

Miners like IREN also tend to trade as high-beta proxies for Bitcoin, magnifying intraday swings in the underlying token.

200-day Moving Average Trends Steadily Higher

IREN has climbed sharply over the past year, rallying from a low of $5.30 to a peak of $76.41 in late 2025 before pulling back and trading choppily around the mid-$40s to $50s.

The 20- and 50-day moving averages have flattened near the current price, while the 200-day moving average keeps trending higher, signaling longer-term strength despite recent volatility.

Wall Street Consensus: Buy, $56.69 Target

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $56.69. Recent analyst moves include:

Canaccord Genuity : Buy (Maintains Target to $70.00) (Feb. 10)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $70.00) (Feb. 10) Macquarie : Outperform (Lowers Target to $70.00) (Feb. 6)

: Outperform (Lowers Target to $70.00) (Feb. 6) Cantor Fitzgerald: Overweight (Lowers Target to $82.00) (Feb. 6)

IREN Shares Jump Wednesday

IREN Price Action: Iren shares were up 12.18% at $43.59 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock