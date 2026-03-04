Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) reported fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2026 after the market close on Wednesday. Here’s a rundown of the cybersecurity company’s report.

Okta stock is showing downward pressure. What should traders watch with OKTA?

Okta Tops Estimates In Q4

Okta posted revenue of $761 million for the fourth quarter, beating analyst estimates of $748.79 million, according to Benzinga Pro. Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings came in at 90 cents per share, beating expectations of 85 cents per share.

Total revenue was up 11% on a year-over-year basis as subscription revenue increased 11% to $747 million. Remaining performance obligations totaled $4.83 billion at quarter's end, up 15% year-over-year.

Net cash provided by operations was $258 million, down from $286 million in the prior year’s quarter. Okta generated free cash flow of $252 million in the quarter, down from $284 million year-over-year.

Okta ended the quarter with approximately $2.55 billion in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments.

“AI is redefining the future of software and creating a critical need to secure AI agents, a challenge Okta was built to solve,” said Todd McKinnon, co-founder and CEO of Okta.

“As the only independent and neutral identity platform, we are uniquely positioned to secure every identity — from humans to AI agents — while providing our customers across the public and private sector the flexibility to innovate with confidence in the early stages of this new era.”

What’s Next For Okta?

Okta expects first-quarter revenue of $749 million to $753 million versus estimates of $754.69 million. The company anticipates first-quarter adjusted earnings of 84 to 86 cents per share versus estimates of 87 cents per share.

Okta sees fiscal 2027 revenue of $3.17 billion to $3.19 billion versus estimates of approximately $3.17 billion. Okta expects full-year adjusted earnings of $3.74 to $3.82 per share versus estimates of $3.68 per share.

Okta’s management team will further discuss the quarter on an earnings call at 5 p.m. ET.

OKTA Shares Hold Steady After The Close

OKTA Price Action: Okta shares were down 1.03% in Wednesday's after-hours session, trading at $71.74 at publication time, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image: Shutterstock.com