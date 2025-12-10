Oracle, Synopsys, Heartbeam, Planet Labs And Adobe: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

The stock market experienced a day of mixed results as the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq indices reacted to the Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points. This move, while anticipated, highlighted a growing divide within the Fed regarding future policy directions. The decision was influenced by a softer labor market, despite ongoing inflation concerns.

The Federal Open Market Committee’s revised guidance suggests a more cautious approach to future rate adjustments, indicating potential delays or smaller cuts. This cautious stance reflects the Fed’s focus on the evolving economic outlook and risks as they navigate uncertain economic conditions.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.05% to 48,057.75 for the day, while the S&P 500 added nearly 0.7% to 6,886.68 and the Nasdaq inched up 0.3% to 23,654.15.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors through the day:

Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle’s stock saw a slight increase of 0.67%, closing at $223.01. The stock reached an intraday high of $225.32 and a low of $217.58, with a 52-week range between $345.72 and $118.86. The stock plummeted by 11.56% in the after-hours trading to $197.23.

Oracle reported second-quarter revenue of $16.06 billion, slightly below estimates, while adjusted earnings beat at $2.26 per share. Cloud revenue jumped 24% and cloud infrastructure soared 68%, pushing total sales up 14% year-over-year. Remaining performance obligations surged to $523 billion, and Oracle declared a 50-cent dividend.

Synopsys’ stock climbed by 2.14%, closing at $475.83. It hit an intraday high of $478.65 and a low of $461.88, with a 52-week high of $651.65 and a low of $365.74. In the after-hours trading, the stock rose 2.3% to $486.99.

Synopsys beat fourth-quarter expectations with EPS of $2.90 and revenue of $2.26 billion. The company issued strong fiscal 2026 guidance, projecting adjusted EPS of $14.32 to $14.40 and revenue of $9.56 to $9.66 billion.

HeartBeam’s stock surged by an impressive 92.43%, closing at $1.55. The stock reached an intraday high of $1.79 and a low of $1.20, with a 52-week range from $3.48 to $0.54. The shares slid 13.33% to $1.34 in extended trading.

HeartBeam shares jumped after the FDA cleared its 12-lead ECG synthesis software, reversing a prior NSE decision. The cable-free technology allows patients to capture a 12-lead ECG at home, with readings reviewed by cardiologists. The clearance enables a limited U.S. launch in early 2026 and supports plans to pursue a heart-attack detection indication and develop an extended-wear 12-lead patch.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL)

Planet Labs’ stock increased by 0.70%, closing at $12.94. It recorded an intraday high of $13.24 and a low of $12.58, with a 52-week high of $16.78 and a low of $2.79. The stock spiked 15.53% to $14.95 in the after-hours session.

Planet Labs posted third-quarter revenue of $81.25 million, up 33% and ahead of expectations, with backlog jumping to $734 million. The company launched new satellites, hit breakeven on adjusted EPS, and boosted its full-year revenue outlook to $297–$301 million. Shares surged after-hours on the strong results and upgraded guidance.

Adobe’s stock dipped slightly by 0.35%, closing at $343.13. The stock reached an intraday high of $347.92 and a low of $340.57, with a 52-week range between $552.30 and $311.58.

Adobe beat expectations in the fourth quarter with earnings of $5.50 per share and revenue of $6.19 billion, up from $5.61 billion a year earlier. The company reported double-digit growth across major subscription segments. Adobe also issued fiscal 2026 GAAP EPS guidance of $17.90 to $18.10, above analyst estimates.

