Adobe Reports Better-Than-Expected Q4 Earnings: Details

Adobe, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) stock held steady in Wednesday's extended trading after the company released its fourth quarter earnings report. Here's a look at the key figures from the quarter.

The Details: Adobe reported quarterly earnings of $5.50 per share, which beat the analyst estimate of $5.39.

Quarterly revenue came in at $6.19 billion, which beat the Street estimate of $6.11 billion, up from revenue of $5.61 billion from the same period last year.

Adobe reported the following fourth quarter highlights:

Digital Media segment revenue was $4.62 billion, which represents 11% year-over-year growth as reported and in constant currency.

segment revenue was $4.62 billion, which represents 11% year-over-year growth as reported and in constant currency. Digital Experience segment revenue was $1.52 billion, representing 9% year-over-year growth, or 8% in constant currency. Digital Experience subscription revenue was $1.41 billion, representing 11% year-over-year growth as reported and in constant currency.

segment revenue was $1.52 billion, representing 9% year-over-year growth, or 8% in constant currency. Digital Experience subscription revenue was $1.41 billion, representing 11% year-over-year growth as reported and in constant currency. Total Customer Group subscription revenue was $5.96 billion, which represents 12% year-over-year growth, or 11% in constant currency.

subscription revenue was $5.96 billion, which represents 12% year-over-year growth, or 11% in constant currency. Business Professionals & Consumers subscription revenue was $1.72 billion, which represents 15% year-over-year growth, or 14% in constant currency.

subscription revenue was $1.72 billion, which represents 15% year-over-year growth, or 14% in constant currency. Creative & Marketing Professionals subscription revenue was $4.25 billion, which represents 11% year-over-year growth, or 10% in constant currency.

“Adobe’s record FY2025 results reflect our growing importance in the global AI ecosystem and the rapid adoption of our AI-driven tools,” said Shantanu Narayen, CEO of Adobe.

“By advancing our innovative generative and agentic platforms and expanding our customer base, we are excited to target double-digit ARR growth in FY2026,” Narayen added.

Outlook: Adobe sees fiscal 2026 GAAP EPS of $17.90 to $18.10, versus the $16.56 analyst estimate.

ADBE Stock Price: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Adobe stock is up 0.60% to $345.18 in Wednesday's extended trading.

